AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office obtained two convictions against the man who shot at officers last year.

Dylan Forest Newcomer was convicted of two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant with a Deadly Weapon.

It happened last year on August 31 while officers were investigating a burglary near 34th and Western.

Newcomer fled from police and fired multiple shots at them.