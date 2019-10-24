Man dies after Wednesday wreck on US 385 south of Channing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS reports 32-year-old Derek Cameron, of Grapevine, died after a wreck on US 385 13 miles south of Channing.

Officials say Cameron was driving northbound when he attempted to pass a vehicle traveling north in front of him in a no passing zone.

DPS reports Cameron met an oncoming vehicle in the southbound lane and took faulty evasive action by driving into the west barrow ditch. Cameron then over corrected the steering to the right and lost control of the vehicle, rolling it several times

Cameron’s passenger was taken to an Amarillo hospital with serious injuries and remains in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.