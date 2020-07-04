AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is dead after an evening motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday on the 400 block of I-27 south.
According to Amarillo Police, Brady Carson White, 21, of Amarillo, was going south on I-27 when he lost control of the motorcycle and slid along the right lanes. Police said White was thrown from the motorcycle.
He died at the scene.
APD said speed is a factor in the collision.
The crash is still under investigation.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Holiday Grilling: Pandemic forces new precautions
- NASA plans new ISS crew launch for October
- WATCH: One of the largest fireworks displays in Texas
- WATCH LIVE: Fireworks in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee
- Man dead after motorcycle crash in south Amarillo