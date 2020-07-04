Man dead after motorcycle crash in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is dead after an evening motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday on the 400 block of I-27 south.

According to Amarillo Police, Brady Carson White, 21, of Amarillo, was going south on I-27 when he lost control of the motorcycle and slid along the right lanes. Police said White was thrown from the motorcycle.

He died at the scene.

APD said speed is a factor in the collision.

The crash is still under investigation.

