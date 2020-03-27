Man dead after being hit by pickup on Georgia St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in west Amarillo.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 on the 2400 block of South Georgia.

According to Amarillo Police, Sasha Alexander Davidson, 20, was crossing Georgia when a pickup headed north hit him.

Davidson was taken to the hospital with what police said were initially believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the accident.

