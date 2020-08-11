Man dead after being hit by a semi-truck in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after being hit by a semi-truck in Gray County.
It happened around 3:37 p.m. on I-40 east just about a mile east of McLean.
According to DPS, Allan Dvorak, 60, of Haslet, Texas, was standing on the outside shoulder of I-40 east and ran in front of a semi-truck in the inside lane.
Troopers said the semi-truck driver was unable to avoid the collision and hit Dvorak.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
DPS said Dvorak was working with a construction company on the westbound side of I-40 and that it was properly marked as an active construction zone. Troopers said the area where Dvorak was hit was not in the active construction zone.
