Man dead after aggravated assault, officials say

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is dead after an aggravated assault over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday, July 26, on the 8000 block of Tipton.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to that location on the report of an unconscious man.

During an investigation, officials said they found the victim was in an altercation in the early morning hours with the homeowner.

PCSO said the victim was found to have suffered a possible brain injury as a result of the altercation. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died the next day.

The homeowner was arrested for Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

