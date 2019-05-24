Man buys billboard to find friend a kidney donor

It’s an example of true friendship.

A man raises thousands of dollars to put a giant request up on a billboard in hopes of finding a kidney donor for his best friend.

The billboard is set up at the busy intersection of Barrington and Mississippi in West Los Angeles.

The man, who is the focus of the billboard is 31-year-old Antonio Calderon.

Calderon suffers from a form of kidney disease known as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis or FSGS and has to be hooked up to a dialysis machine every night.

His friend Ilya Polyakov tried to donate but it didn’t work.

Instead of giving up, Polyakov raised five thousand dollars through GoFundMe to buy the billboard, he hopes will help save his friend’s life.

Polyakov says he managed to raise $5,000 on GoFundMe to help fund the cost of the billboard.