Man arrested on charges stemming from 2018 accident that killed a 4-year-old, injured 2 others

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is arrested on charges stemming from a 2018 accident that killed a 4-year-old.

Kristopher Anthony Flores is charged with Manslaughter and Injury to a Child.

Back on November 10, 2018, APD said officers saw a collision at the intersection of Amarillo Blvd. and Grant St.

Officials said a vehicle was hit by Flores, who was headed eastbound on the Blvd.

Police said they found evidence that showed Flores had been driving “well above the posted limit at the time of this accident.”

A 5-year-old and another passenger were also injured in this crash. Flores was uninjured.

APD said Flores was arrested in Cactus and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

