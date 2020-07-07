Man arrested on charges of Sexual Assault of a Child

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been arrested in Potter County for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
James Sims, 69, was arrested and charged with five counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Indecency with a Child earlier this month.
Court documents say the victim was assaulted multiple times last year during April, and again this year during March.
