Man arrested in standoff in south Amarillo indicted out of Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma man arrested during a standoff in south Amarillo last month is now facing new indictments out of Randall County.

Rondale Turner is indicted on charges of Property Theft, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Burglary of a Building.

In early June, Turner reportedly stole several weapons and vehicles including a Guymon patrol car.

Eventually, authorities found him hiding in the wall of a home in Randall County.

More from MyHighPlains.com: