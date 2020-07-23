Man arrested in standoff in south Amarillo indicted out of Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma man arrested during a standoff in south Amarillo last month is now facing new indictments out of Randall County.
Rondale Turner is indicted on charges of Property Theft, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Burglary of a Building.
In early June, Turner reportedly stole several weapons and vehicles including a Guymon patrol car.
Eventually, authorities found him hiding in the wall of a home in Randall County.
