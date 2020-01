CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana last month has had his case dismissed.

Back in early December, a DPS Trooper stopped a vehicle near Conway and said he and found 3,300 pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Aneudy Gonzalez, 39, was arrested at the time, but his case has now been dismissed.

His attorney states Gonzalez was carrying “lawful hemp.”