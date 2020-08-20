Man arrested for burglary of a vehicle, other charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is arrested after allegedly taking items from vehicles.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Amarillo Police, officers were called to the area of Mays and Linda on a person checking car doors.

Officers said they found a man matching the description in the 3500 block of Paramount. Police said the man ran off but was found a backyard in the same area.

APD said Christopher Arnn, 26, was found with items taken from vehicles in the area. Arnn was arrested for Burglary of a Vehicle, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, and Evading Arrest/Detention. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

More from MyHighPlains.com: