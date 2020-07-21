Man arrested for 7 counts of Sexual Assault of a Child

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been arrested in Potter County for Sexual Assault of a Child.
Jacob Reyna faces seven counts of Sexual Assault of a Child, a second-degree felony.
The offenses allegedly took place in August 2019.
