Man arrested for 7 counts of Sexual Assault of a Child

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Potter County Jail

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been arrested in Potter County for Sexual Assault of a Child.

Jacob Reyna faces seven counts of Sexual Assault of a Child, a second-degree felony.

The offenses allegedly took place in August 2019.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss