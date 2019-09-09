Man arrested after Amarillo Police say he attempted to choke an officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is arrested after Amarillo Police said he attempted to choke an officer.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on September 8.

According to Amarillo Police, officers were called to a home on the 8200 block of Laredo Trail on an assault in progress.

APD said the caller told officers that Patrick Dean Smith, 42, had assaulted a woman and that he was armed with a gun. The caller also told police the woman was injured from the assault and there was a child inside.

When officers got there, they said Smith “exited the door of the residence and clenched his fists and took a fighting stance.”

Police said Smith reused commands from the officer and ran back inside.

Officials told us the officer followed Smith inside. APD said, “With the mention of a gun in the call, the officer did not want Smith to be out of his sight.”

According to Amarillo Police, the officer reached his arm into the door and deployed his Taser at Smith. That is when APD said Smith made “an evasive maneuver,” causing the Taser probes to miss Smith and hit a 74-year-old woman who was behind him.

Police said Smith then grabbed the officer by the throat, but the officer was able to use his Taser on Smith to break the hold. They continued to struggle until backup arrived.

Smith was arrested for Evading Arrest/Detention, Assault on a Public Servant, and Resisting Arrest and booked into the Randall County Jail.