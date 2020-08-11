Man arrested after allegedly trying to get drugs through the mail

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to receive drugs through the mail.

Robert Henry is charged with Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and MDMA.

Since early June, Homeland Security, Customs and the U.S. Postal Service have intercepted multiple packages intended to be delivered to Henry.

