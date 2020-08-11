Man arrested after allegedly trying to get drugs through the mail

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to receive drugs through the mail.
Robert Henry is charged with Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and MDMA.
Since early June, Homeland Security, Customs and the U.S. Postal Service have intercepted multiple packages intended to be delivered to Henry.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- US lawmakers introduce bill to encourage preventive health care
- President Trump, Ivanka made donations to Harris’s campaign in 2014
- College football chaos: Who is playing and who has canceled?
- Bindi Irwin announces pregnancy: ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due in 2021’
- World’s last Blockbuster becomes Airbnb rental