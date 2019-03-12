Man Accused of Taking Weapons into Saint Mary's Church Indicted in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - An Amarillo man accused of taking weapons into Saint Mary's church on two different occasions is indicted in Potter County.

Kevin Winkle was indicted on one count of Exhibiting a Firearm on Campus or School.

Winkle was sentenced last month to six months in prison on federal weapons charges.

Any sentence he receives in Potter County will run concurrently with that one.