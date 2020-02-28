Man accused of robbing Amarillo National Bank indicted

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The man accused of robbing the Amarillo National Bank in downtown Amarillo has been indicted.

Phillip Dayle Goss was indicted by a federal grand jury for one county of Bank Robbery.

Federal court documents show Phillip Goss, 61, walked into the bank on February 3 and passed a note to a teller, who gave him bait money.

Police also said Goss walked into the police department and handed them a note claiming he was the one who robbed the bank.

Documents show that Goss was in possession of the clothes worn by the robber and one of the bait bills.

Investigators also said the motel Goss was staying at also still had some of the bills he used to pay for his room which turned out to be some of the bait money.

