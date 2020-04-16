Make your food last longer by freezing it

Freezing your food can make your grocery run last longer.

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way people shop by taking fewer trips to the grocery store.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say shoppers should not worry about finding their favorite fruits and vegetables.

Instead, the key is eating a few servings of fruits and vegetables daily.

To make your grocery run last longer, consider buying frozen produce which can sometimes be more nutrient-dense than fresh options.

Many other grocery items can be frozen to help them last longer including meats, butter, and bread.

