Make-A-Wish sends local boy and his family to Disney World

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas granted a wish on Saturday for a very special kid.

Surrounded by family, and Mickey Mouse everything, Daniel Beniefield was granted his wish.

In one week Daniel will be packing his bags and going to Disney World.

He will also be visiting a few other amusement parks Florida has to offer.

“They’ll be going to Disney World, Animal Kingdom, and Universal Studios,” Tiffany Longoria, wish granter, stated.

Daniel has already made an itinerary of how he wants to spend his trip.

“I’m excited about going to Disney. After we go to the rollercoaster and then we will go to universal,” Beniefield said.

Longoria said it took a lot of help from those who know and love Daniel to make his wish a reality.

“A lot of people coming together in the community to make a wish come true and also give the kids the world,” Longoria explained.

For kids with life-threatening illnesses or those battling a heart disease like Daniel, a special trip can make memories last a lifetime.

“I’ll have a whole lot of fun. I want lots of rides and I want to get in the rollercoaster,” Beniefield said.

Longoria said the fact that his family and even doctor assisted in his wish made this day all the more special for Daniel, and those who get to share in his excitement, and his wish.

“It takes everybody to make wishes come true,” Longoria stated.

Daniel and his family will be heading out on March 1st, where they will stay in Florida for a week.