Make-a-wish Amarillo is proud to host Burgers, Boots & Brews, a unique event featuring local cook teams and restaurants competing for the title of “Best Burger in the Panhandle!”

Sample burgers from far and wide, participate in silent and live auctions, hear inspirational and impactful wish stories and first-hand wish experiences and much more.

Burgers, Boots & Brews 2019

Thursday, September 26, 2019

6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Sunset Center,

3701 Plains Blvd,

Amarillo, TX 79102