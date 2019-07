CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials are reporting a major structure fire in Clovis at the Old Flour Mill on Saturday, July 27.

According to the Clovis/Curry County Office of Emergency Management, it is in the area of Highway 60/84 and Gidding.

The CCOEM also says all roads around the area are closed as crews are on scene. There are also reports of intermittent power outages in the area.