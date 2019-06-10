Magnetic stimulation may reduce concussion impact

As more research is being done to better understand and effectively treat concussions.

A new study suggests magnetic stimulation may be the answer.

Mild traumatic brain injuries are very common and can often occur from many things — like car accidents, falls, and sports injuries. Symptoms ranging from headaches and dizziness to nausea and problems with cognitive and sleeping functions.

After realizing that — at the moment — doctors do not have an effective treatment to help improve cognitive impairment.

Doctor Yanbo Zhang from the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, in Canada and his team started to examine noninvasive techniques that could do just that.

After using low-field magnetic stimulation’s on the brains of mice for 20 minutes every day for four days, researchers found that stimulating certain areas of the brain improved concussion symptoms in the mice.

In fact, the rodents’ performance levels were almost back to normal after the four days.