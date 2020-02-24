Madison Bumgarner admits to competing in rodeos under fake name

This is a 2020 photo of Madison Bumgarner of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. This image reflects the 2020 active roster as of Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(FOX NEWS) — Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner has been competing in rodeo events under the alias Mason Saunders and even won $26,560 in a team-roping competition in December, according to a story published Sunday by The Athletic.

Bumgarner told the website he has discretely competed in rodeos for a while, including in March of last year two days before pitching for the San Francisco Giants in a Cactus League spring training game. He has been roping since he was 15 or 16 years old and said he’s been at it so long that “it’s just part of who you are.”

The 2014 World Series MVP agreed to an $85 million, five-year contract with the Diamondbacks in December, about two weeks after winning the rodeo competition in Wickenburg, Arizona.

More from MyHighPlains.com: