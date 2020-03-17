Macy’s to close all stores

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WTVO) — Macy’s has announced it is temporarily closing all stores by the end of business today, March 17th, through March 31st, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Macy’s also owns Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

According to Business Wire, chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette said, “The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work. During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

