Luke Letlow dies from Covid-19 complications

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Newly elected congressman, Luke Letlow, has died from complications related to the Coronavirus, he was 41-years-old.
We are working on getting a statement from the late Congressman’s family and campaign officials.
This is breaking news story and we are working to find out more information. Stay with KTVE and KARD for the latest information on air, online and on social media.
