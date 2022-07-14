AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, officials from the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo announced Assistant Professor Luis Morales-Luna joins the School of Veterinary Medicine practice.

According to the School of Veterinary Medicine press release, luna’s life revolved around animals. He grew up in Guatemala where his family owned a coffee farm and raised dairy cattle. Officials said Luna gravitated to cattle and developed a passion for working with animals.

“Teaching others is something I have always enjoyed,” Luna said. “I am truly driven by the moments I am able to help someone find confidence in themselves after learning something new, and I am excited to bring this to Texas Tech University.”

Officials said Luna brings the same passion, as well as years of knowledge and skill, to the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo as an assistant professor of practice with the cross-cutting subject matter expertise of general veterinary practice. He began his practice on June 20.

“By being bilingual in both common and medical conversations, I hope to help contribute to the Spanish program at Texas Tech in which I can teach my students how to communicate with some of the workers or owners that only speak Spanish, therefore serving their rural communities in the best way possible,” Luna said.

Luna sees an opportunity to serve Spanish-speaking communities according to officials. With Spanish being the second most common language spoken in Texas, there is added value in helping students improve their Spanish-speaking skills to better serve areas where citizens may only speak Spanish.

“Our hands-on, purpose-built curriculum is tailor-made for a talented, dedicated and values-based clinician like Luis,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “From the beginning, we built our program around the knowledge and skills needed to be a successful practitioner in rural and regional communities. We have an amazing team dedicated to delivering this program. Luis adds to the vibrancy of this team. In addition to his board experience, his background adds to the rich and diverse tapestry of our school, and I suspect he will help keep us well caffeinated.”