(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) I’ve been doing “Doug Jessop’s Utah Success Stories” every Sunday night in the ABC4 News @ 10 p.m. for a number of years. It is my pleasure to do positive profiles with companies and people that make a difference. I also do in-depth, free on-demand, online interviews with people from all walks of life, called “Jessop’s Journal”.

Here’s an abbreviated version of my Jessop’s Journal interview with a lucky lady named Romaine.

DOUG: What was your birthday? ROMAINE July 17, 1917. seven, seventeen, seventeen. DOUG, I didn’t realize that. ROMAINE – yes. DOUG – so you were special from day one. ROMAINE – and there are seventeen letters in my name. so seven isn’t a lucky number for me. DOUG seventeen is. Time to go to Wendover and put it on the roulette wheel. ROMAINE – that’s right.

DOUG- I understand that you’ve gotten a hole-in-one in golf. ROMAINE – Two hole in ones. DOUG – (gesturing to camera)

I hit the ball and it went in, right in. We were golfing with my brother-in-law and my sister-in-law and we got down there and I said, ‘where is my ball?’ They started looking all around it. It’s lost, we don’t know where it is. I walked over and looked in the hole and I said, I got a hole-in-one. He said, we knew that, but we didn’t want you to tell you. So that was the first hole-in-one. DOUG – do you know about how old you would have been? ROMAINE – I must have been 65 or something.

The second hole-in-one. We were teeing off of number nine on St. George. I hit the ball and it went up on a curve and down in the hole. I’m luckier than good. I don’t have to be good, I’m lucky.

What advice would I give you? Enjoy life and like I do, laugh a lot, which you do. And enjoy the friends the friends that you have. And keep a journal which I didn’t, and I wish that I had. DOUG: well, we are going to give you a journal so you can start writing and have fun. ROMAINE; laugh

TO SEE THE REST OF DOUG’S, “JESSOP’S JOURNAL” INTERVIEW WITH ROMAINE, CLICK HERE



Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, www.YouTube.com/dougjessop , www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome.

Other episodes of Jessop’s Journal can be seen at www.ABC4.com/Journal and are made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats, Ogden’s Own Distillery and LiquiDirt Organics.

You can also see my positive business profiles called “Utah Success Stories” every Sunday in the ABC4 News at 10 p.m. or online at www.ABC4.com/Success