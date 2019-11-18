Lubbock woman arrested for the shooting of a 6-year-old boy

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dezarey Marie Ramos, 22, was arrested Sunday night for the drive-by-shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Lubbock.

An arrest warrant said Ramos was trafficking marijuana and methamphetamine, and someone recently stole her drugs in a robbery. The warrant said she believed a man named Damian Villarreal who lived in the 5000 block of 38th Street was responsible for the robbery.

The warrant said Ramos and an unidentified man drove to the home and the man fired six shots at Villareal’s house. The shots hit the six-year-old boy in the head causing serious injury.

Police previously said a woman in the house suffered minor injuries in the drive-by-shooting. Ramos was the one driving and she was the one who planned it, according to the warrant.

Ramos was held Monday morning in a $500,000 bond. The charge was aggravated assault from a moving vehicle.

