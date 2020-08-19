Lubbock man dies in Hutchinson County wreck

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting one person died and two people were injured in a one vehicle crash at the intersection of SH 207 and SH 136.

Officials say the vehicle was southbound on SH 136 and approaching the stop intersection of SH 207 and SH 136. The vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed to be able to safely maneuver the curve in the roadway and to stop at the intersection when the vehicle slid past the stop line and went into a side skid.

The vehicle rolled several times.

27-year-old Rolando Garcia was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver and another passenger were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

Crash remains under investigation.

