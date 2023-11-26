LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Dawson, a Lubbock Firefighter who was critically injured in the line of duty, passed away on Sunday, according to the Dawson Strong 972 social media page.

Dawson was critically injured while working the scene of a crash in North Lubbock back in January 2020. Lubbock Police Officer Matt Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill were also working the scene and died in the line of duty.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that the crash occurred just before 9:00 a.m. near Interstate -27 and FM 1294. Officer Reyna was pronounced dead at the scene, and Hill died at University Medical Center.

Matt Dawson. Image from City of Lubbock.

Matt Dawson (Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

Matt and Chanda Dawson spoke to local media Thursday after he and his family received the keys to their mortgage-free home. [Nexstar staff]





The Dawson Act was passed in May and allows first responders and their families benefits if injured in the line of duty.

Representative Dustin Burrows said he was “heartbroken” in an official statement in regard to Dawson’s passing. Burrows said he was “honored to join [his] colleagues to pass the Matt Dawson Act.” He also said that without Dawson, his wife Chanda and his fellow first responders, the Dawson Act would not have made it to the desk of Governor Greg Abbott.