Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for PUC Chair, ERCOT CEO resignations

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar) – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is calling on the Public Utilities Commission Chair and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO to resign.

The call comes after the record-breaking winter storm that wreaked havoc across Texas, leaving millions in damage behind.

DeAnn Walker is the PUC Chair and Bill Magness is the CEO of ERCOT.

Both have since been peppered with questions by lawmakers regarding their response, preparedness, and failures, while millions of Texans were without power.

Lt. Gov. Patrick said he was unimpressed with their responses last week.

“There is no question the arctic temperatures the state experienced beginning on Feb. 14 were historically unprecedented. After almost 24 hours of testimony n (in) the Senate Business and Commerce Committee’s investigation of the power outages, including nine hours from the Chair and CEO, it is clear neither of them adequately addressed the challenges of this huge winter storm,” Patrick said in a statement Monday. “Our state senators repeatedly asked for their analysis and suggestions regarding what could have been done differently and what needs to be done going forward to prevent a similar problem in the future. The Chair and the CEO offered few ideas. Frankly, I was shocked by their failure to respond.”

Several board members from ERCOT have already resigned as fallout and outrage from the storm grew.

As the legislative session moves forward, a complete ERCOT reform, more winterization, new pricing schedules in times of emergency or extreme weather are all on the table, according to Patrick.

See the full statement from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick below: