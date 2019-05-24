Low-dose aspirin linked to increased risk of bleeding in the skull

You may want to listen to this – if you take daily low-dose aspirin.

Researchers took a closer look at 13 past studies which analyzed over 130,000 people in the u-s between 42 to 74 years old the participants of the study had no prior history of a stroke or a heart attack.

Each of them was either given aspirin or some sort of placebo.

They say the subjects who took the aspirin had a higher risk of bleeding in the skull versus those who took the placebo.

Despite this, researchers say the risk was minimal – estimating that data only showed 2 out of every 1,000 people developing a bleed