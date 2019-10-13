Lovin’ Local Shopping Day in Amarillo

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Lovin’ Local Shopping Day is encouraging people to shop and buy from places right here in Amarillo.

In 2017 the City of Amarillo began a “Buy The Way, Keep It Local” campaign.

Stores such as Sweet Home Amarillo at Westgate Mall are following the practice and trying to encourage customers to do so as well.

“We’re trying to give back by supporting local vendors because a lot of our stuff is local.so we try to give back and shopping local gives back to us too,” Tacie Canfield, Manager of Sweet Home Amarillo, explained.

With the holidays right around the corner, it can be easy to want to turn to online shopping as a way to avoid the crowds.

However, the city says shopping local keeps the money local with the sales tax. Those tax dollars go right back to the city needs.

“You’re supporting your community and the people who live in it,” Canfield stated.

For some people, local shopping and buying is a way of life.

“The lady who owns this store is local so she’s not some big corporate boss who doesn’t come here, doesn’t know anything about the community, she grew up here,” Canfield said.

For managers at locally owned stores, getting to know their customers while supporting the growth of Amarillo is a bonus.

“We love seeing people we love getting to know people, talking to you, we just want to make a connection with you we do care about our customers we’re not just here to make money,” Canfield explained.

When shopping local you are also providing funds that go into city services like the Amarillo Police Department, Amarillo Fire Department and City Park Facilities.