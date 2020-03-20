Louisiana: COVID-19 cases rise to 479, 10 deaths reported

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Louisiana Department of Health says coronavirus cases have jumped to 479 and they spread through 25 of 64 parishes.

Although state deaths remain at 10, LDH confirms the COVID-19 related death of an out-of-state resident from Mississippi at a facility in St. Tammany Parish. Mississippi officials are aware.

The LDH COVID-19 dashboard does not include data on out-of-state residents, as that information is included in other states’ case counts.

Orleans – 299 case(s) | 8 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Jefferson – 90 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) St. James – 1 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Caddo – 13 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) St. Tammany – 10 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) East Baton Rouge – 7 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Lafayette – 7 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Parish Under Investigation – 6 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Lafourche – 5 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) St. Bernard – 5 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) St. Charles – 5 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Terrebonne – 5 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Bossier – 4 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) St. John the Baptist – 4 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Calcasieu – 3 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Ascension – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) St. Landry – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Washington – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) West Baton Rouge – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Assumption – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Iberia – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Iberville – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Livingston – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Plaquemines – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Rapides – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Webster – 1 case(s) | 0 death(s)

Here is a break-down of the cases/deaths by age group in the state:

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy. These precautions include: