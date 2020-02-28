Losing your partner speeds up brain decline

(FOX NEWS) — A new study says the death of a spouse is not only emotionally devastating – it can also cause a decline in the widow or widower’s brain function.
Nearly 260 seniors took part in the Harvard aging brain study, which ran for four years.
It found people become more isolated when their spouse dies, and they lose the support the husband or wife provided the loss can lead to “cognitive impairment,” which includes memory problems, concentration issues, and difficulty making everyday decisions.
The research also found having a partner can actually make a loss in brain function less obvious to others.
The report was published online in the journal JAMA Network Open.
