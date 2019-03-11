Looking For The Warning Signs Of Stroke

Doctors are warning people about recognizing the signs of stroke because every second count.

The recommended acronym is “B.E. F.A.S.T.,” which stands for “balance, eyes, face, arms, speech, terrible headache.”

To check a person’s balance, see if they can walk normally.

To check their eyes, ask if they have vision loss or blurry vision.

To check their face, you can ask them to smile and see if one side of the face is drooping.

To check their arms or legs, ask if they have tingling or numbness on one side of their body.

To check their speech, listen for slurred speech or trouble producing words.

Stroke Program Coordinator For Gundersen Health System Bethany Girtler says: It can’t store the oxygen and glucose that it needs to survive. So when that blood flow stops to that brain tissue it’s going to start to die immediately because it’s not getting what it needs. So every second actually counts when someone is having a stroke.”

Doctors say if you see anyone experiencing these symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately.