Looking for a Big

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle has one mission: To help children living in Amarillo and Canyon achieve their full potential through long term, personal relationships with carefully screened and dedicated volunteers.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle is looking for volunteers to be Bigs. Anyone over the age of 18 can volunteer. Those who are retired are also encouraged to be a Big. There are currently more than 20 littles waiting on a Big Brother or Big Sister.

Bransen is incredibly funny and loves people. He likes going to the mall to spend his hard earned cash. He also likes to go to Cinergy and hang out with friends. He wants a Big who is cool and likes to hang, but who he can talk to about issues he has and can share his opinions about things.

To volunteer or if you have a child that needs a Big, call 806-351-2210 or visit panhandlebigs.com.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle

4200 Ridgecrest Circle, Ste B7

806-351-2210

panhandlebigs.org