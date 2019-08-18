Longhorn legend Cedric Benson dead at 36

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former University of Texas running back Cedric Benson was killed Saturday night, August 18, in a motorcycle crash in west Austin on Mount Bonnell Road.

AUSTIN,TX – NOVEMBER 6: Running back Cedric Benson #32 of the Texas Longhorns runs upfield against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the game on November 06, 2004 at DKR Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Texas defeated Oklahoma State 56-35. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Benson rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four years at Texas from 2001-2004. In his 2004 season, Benson ran for 1,834 yards and 19 touchdowns and won the Doak Walker award for the nation’s best running back and was a first-team All-American.

AUSTIN, TX Running back Cedric Benson #32 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after scoring a touchdown. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In all, Benson ran for 5,540 yards and 64 rushing touchdowns, second behind Ricky Williams at Texas and currently ranks 9th all-time in NCAA rushing yards. Benson was inducted into the UT Hall of Honor in 2014.

Benson was a first-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2005. He played eight seasons in the NFL with the Bears, Bengals, and Packers. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times, ending his career with 6,017 yards.

Benson was also an outstanding baseball player at Midland Lee High School. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 12th round following his senior year. Benson played in Summer League with the Dodgers in Vero Beach and in their Gulf Coast League team.

There was an outpouring of support for Benson and his family on social media Sunday morning.

Our hearts are heavy this morning with the loss of Longhorn legend Cedric Benson. A consensus All American, 2004 Doak Walker Award winner, and second on the UT all-time rushing list. He made the UT Hall of Honor in 2014 and played eight seasons in the NFL. RIP, Cedric. 🤘 https://t.co/x48KSNlVFW — Texas Exes (@TexasExes) August 18, 2019

So sorry to hear of the untimely passing of Midland Lee Rebel & Texas Longhorn legend, Cedric Benson. Even a Permian and A&M grad like me always appreciated the way he played the game. His family and friends are in our prayers. #RIP — Rep. Brooks Landgraf (@BrooksLandgraf) August 18, 2019

Benson’s longtime defense lawyer Samuel Bassett sent a statement to KXAN regarding his death. “Cedric was not just a client, he was my friend. He was immensely talented and fierce on the football field yet most have no idea the difficulties he overcame to achieve what he did,” said Bassett. “Though imperfect in some respects, once Cedric was your friend you understood how kind, sensitive and loyal he was as a man. He was like a younger brother or nephew to me. I will miss him very much.”

Benson was 36-years-old. Austin police are still investigating the crash that took his life.