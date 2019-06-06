Longhorn cattle march through downtown Amarillo

For the sixth year, 60 longhorn cattle marched through the streets of downtown Amarillo to kick off the Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo.

The longhorns were led by a police motorcade as they took the original route they used back in the late 1800s. Back then, the animals had to be driven through downtown to be loaded up at the railyard north of town.

Now, hundreds line up to see it.

For the Layton family who is here on vacation, it was quite a shock to see longhorn cattle strolling through town.

“So we stopped and asked and they said, ‘Yeah, they’re about to do a cattle drive and so we decided to go ahead and stop and hop on the curb and watch it happen,” said Nick Layton.

Nick, Cheyenne, and their two little boys decided seeing 60 longhorns stroll through town was about as Amarillo as it gets.

“It was honestly a little scary,” he added. “I was like if one of these decides to get off-track, we’re probably not in good shape, but yeah it was really cool.”

“I’ve never seen anything quite like it, so I enjoyed it,” said Cheyenne Layton.

If that wasn’t enough for parade attendees–new to this year’s festivities–old west shootout performances. The Cowboy Fast Draw Association put on quite the show.

The longhorns continued down Polk Street, making their way to the Tri-State Fairgrounds for the rodeo.

The Longhorns will remain on display at the fairgrounds during the Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo, which is June 7 & 8 in the Amarillo National Center.

Tickets are still available online for this year’s rodeo. Get them here.