Longhorn Cattle Drive going through downtown Amarillo tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The annual Coors Cowboy Club Cattle Drive kicks off the Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo Thursday, June 6, 2019, in downtown Amarillo.

60 longhorns along with other non-motorized groups and riders will start from the corner of 11th & Polk St. at 6 p.m. and will end up at the Tri-State Fairgrounds around 7 p.m.

The Longhorns will remain on display at the fairgrounds during the Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo, which is June 7 & 8, 2019 in the Amarillo National Center.



New to the parade this year is the inclusion of four staged Old West shootouts performed by the Cowboy Fast Draw Association.

Staged shootouts will take place in front of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, Six Car Pub & Brewery, Potter County Courthouse and Embassy Suites.