Long work hours linked to high blood pressure

A new study suggests working 49 or more hours per week gives you a 66 percent higher chance of getting hypertension.

(FOX NEWS) — Working too long might really be bad for your health.

According to a recent study from the American Heart Association, working 49 hours or more each week can increase your chance of developing high blood pressure by 66 percent.

The study also found these long hours can contribute to masked hypertension, a form of high blood pressure not usually detected by doctors during routine checks.

Researchers say even working 41 hours a week can increase these risks.

Health officials are warning that regular and masked hypertension can lead to more serious problems including cardiovascular disease.

Authors of this study are urging people who work long hours to regularly track their blood pressure to check for issues.

