Long Wooden Spoon allowed to start selling beer-to-go in September

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local brewery here in Amarillo will soon be allowed to sell their product to go.

Starting September 1, Long Wooden Spoon Brewing in Amarillo, along with other craft breweries all over the Lone Star State, will officially be allowed to sell their product to go.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1545 over the weekend, also known as the “Beer-to-Go” bill, at popular Austin brewery, Austin Beer Works.

Because of the type of license they have, LWS has not been allowed to sell to customers looking to take their beer to-go.

LWS Brewing Co-Owner and Head Brewer Jared Read spoke about the impact this could have not only on his brewery but the City of Amarillo as well.

“Once our demand for our product increases, that means we have to increase production. We have to hire people, we have to do more, we have to grow. It’s just good for Amarillo all around. It brings people into Amarillo. They’re going to start coming to Amarillo to stay. It’s really been a good thing for everybody. It’s going to be so good,” said Read.

Read also said about half of the customers that come into the brewery are tourists, which will help out big time.

Once the law goes into effect on September 1, Read said he expects foot traffic to increase about 25 percent.