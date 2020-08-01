Lone Star Ballet and Dance Academy holding Summer in the Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Lone Star Ballet and Dance Academy is holding their Summer in the Park show at Sam Houston Park.

It starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 1.

The show features a class taught by instructor Brandon J., who currently works for the University of California-Riverside.

“Saturday is going to be a great, fun day in what we are hoping to be beautiful weather if it continues like its been,” said Artistic Director of the Lone Star Ballet, Vicki McLane. “We are going to have are Summer in the Park Performance and the kids are so excited.”

The Lone Star Ballet wants to remind everyone to social distance and bring masks and hand sanitizers.