Lockout lifted at 2 Amarillo ISD elementary schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo ISD elementary schools were on lockout this afternoon.

According to Amarillo ISD, Rogers Elementary and Emerson Elementary were placed on lockout while police responded to an incident in the neighborhood near those schools.

According to Amarillo Police, one person was shot during a possible attempted robbery, and officers were chasing the suspects in the area.

Police are working to get more information to us.

AISD officials said the lockout was precautionary and did not involve the schools.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

