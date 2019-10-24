Locals at Game 2 of the World Series

HOUSTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Most baseball fans watched game two of the World Series on tv tonight, but two locals were actually in Houston witnessing it for themselves.

Kenny Nagunst with 806 Sports Radio and his friend Randy Renfroe were at Minute Maid Park tonight as the Astros played game two against the Washington Nationals.

For Nagunst and Renfroe, game two of the World Series is something they’ll never forget.

“I have a local sports talk radio show and we go to cool events, and my friend Randall Renfroe, with Allstate Security… I rolled into his office and asked if he wanted to go to the World Series with the Houston team being involved and going to bring a great story to the 806 and Amarillo,” said Nagunst.

We caught up with them over the phone before they headed to the ballpark.

“We’re about to head that way right now and I am, like, kind of jittery. It’s really, really exciting. This is something that Kenny is helping me check off my bucket list,” said Renfroe.

Once they got to Minute Maid, they stayed in touch, documenting their experiences.

For Nagunst, being able to share the experience was a plus.

“Exciting. I’ve been to a couple, usually come as media. It’s nice to come hang out with a friend. Good to share the experience. A lot of times, I’ll just come by myself. But this time with my friend Randall it’s going to be a blast,” said Nagunst.

Nagunst and Renfroe have a quick turnaround, so they were only in Houston for game two tonight, but they’ve got world series memories to cherish forever, not to mention tickets and rally towels.