Zenobia Harris Bivens to speak at WTAMU

CANYON, Texas—Newly recognized Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star, Zenobia Harris Bivens will speak at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at the Jack B. Kelly Legacy Hall as part of the 2020 Distinguished Lecture Series and Communication Week. As all DLS events, the presentation is free and open to the public.

Bivens is a WT alumna who graduated with a degree in broadcasting. She clerked for the Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Carl E. Stewart, and the Justice of the Texas Supreme Court, Dale Wainwright. On the defense side, Bivens primarily focuses on civil and criminal fraud cases.

“Being able to learn about the experiences from a successful lawyer is such an incredible opportunity already,” said senior public relations and advertising major Zariah Kelley. “But being able to learn from a successful lawyer from a diverse background makes going to the event even better!”

As part of Communication Week, the keynote speech will be followed by Alumni Table Talk, where students can talk with WTAMU communication alumni who work in various fields.