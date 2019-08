You can live the swashbuckling life by renting out this 65-foot long pirate ship on the Mississippi River.

This 65-foot-long pirate ship along the Mississippi River comes complete with an upper and lower deck, secret hideaways, and costumes to make you feel at home.

There’s a total of two bedrooms and two baths on board as well.

Just bring your own lemons and limes to prevent scurvy.

If you find any buried treasure, it can help you pay for your stay.

It’ll cost you $300 a night.