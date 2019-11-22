WTAMU’s Engler College of Business Ranked Top Ten

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University took the No. 9 spot on the 2020 list of 35 Best Accredited Online MBA Programs conducted by Discover Business, a comprehensive guide designed to help prospective students learn about accredited business degrees.

Of the 233 programs considered, the top ten ranking was determined by consideration of fully accredited programs with low tuition that are offered 100 percent online. Many rankings outlets use these same qualities to determine their own list of schools; however, this ranking also took into account the three-year graduation rate.

“We are very proud of the overall experience our students receive within the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business in the graduate business programs. Careful consideration is given to the overall quality, experience, marketable skills and return on educational investment of each program we offer,” Dr. De’Arno De’Armond, associate dean of graduate business programs, said.

“The three-year graduation rate provides a measure of how well a program experience keeps one motivated to finish what they started. The No. 9 Discover Business Online MBA ranking recognizes our program in good company and is testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, students and constituents.”

Discover Business also recognized that the number of full-time instructors teaching online MBA courses at WT is above average with 49 full-time instructors, which means that students should be able to get assistance when they require it more easily.

Additionally, the Engler College of Business was recognized by College Consensus in three categories including No. 16 as the Best Online Healthcare MBA Programs for 2020, No. 4 on the list of Best Online MBA Programs in Texas for 2019, and No. 7 on the list of Best Online Information Technology MBA Programs for 2020.

