WTAMU’s Engineering School Becomes College

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is creating a new academic college as it expands its high-quality engineering, computer science and mathematics programs.

The University’s School of Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics now is the College of Engineering, marking WT’s sixth college.

“This change is indicative of the University commitment to achieve the vision set by Dr. Wendler in WT 125,” said Dr. Emily Hunt, dean the College of Engineering.

The College of Engineering will offer bachelor’s degrees in mechanical, civil, electrical and environmental engineering, engineering technology, computer science, mathematics and mathematics education. The College also will offer master’s degrees in engineering, engineering technology and mathematics.

The new College of Engineering will include about 40 faculty members.

The transition to a College of Engineering underscores WT’s commitment to providing research and initiatives that benefit communities in our region and throughout the state.

“At WTAMU, our goal is to serve as a university that is, first and foremost, responsive to research and workforce needs of the Texas Panhandle,” Hunt said. “And we know that in solving regional problems, we will also have deliverables that transcend to similar environments throughout the world.”

In particular, the new College of Engineering will provide for further synergy among programs that focus on water resources and energy storage, Hunt said, resulting in “WTAMU becoming an international center of excellence.”

With the addition of the College of Engineering, WT now offers degree programs in six colleges: The Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, the College of Education and Social Sciences, the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, the College of Engineering, and the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts Humanities.

