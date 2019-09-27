WTAMU Forensics Team Competes at the U.S. Air Force Academy

Canyon, Texas—The West Texas A&M University Forensics Team competed in the U.S. Air Force Academy Tournament against 19 other university teams and performed well in rounds.

These WTAMU team members placed in the top six in the following events:

• Poetry—6th Tearanneé Lockhart (Amarillo), 4th Belle Elliott (Odessa)

• Program Oral Interpretation—3rd Kaleigh Rodarte-Suto (Canyon)

• Dramatic Interpretation— 3rd Tearanneé Lockhart,; 4th Belle Elliott, 5th Adrian Trevino (Andrews)

• Duo Interpretation—4th Belle Elliott (Odessa) and Alyssa Perez (Borger); 6th Tearanneé Lockhart (Amarillo) and Belle Elliott (Odessa)

“It was the first time for the team to do the Academy tournament,” McKee said. “It was a great experience to be on base, and the team did very well.”